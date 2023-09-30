The New York Yankees (81-79) visit the Kansas City Royals (55-105) on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Steven Cruz.

Yankees vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (9-9) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, a 3.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.335 in 32 games this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 31 starts this season.

Schmidt has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Royals

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with 669 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 159 home runs (26th in the league).

The Royals have gone 5-for-22 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

Cruz gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .217 against him.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

