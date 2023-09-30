In the Round of 16 of the China Open on Saturday, Yoshihito Nishioka (ranked No. 38) faces Jannik Sinner (No. 7).

Sinner has -500 odds to claim a win versus Nishioka (+333).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 83.3% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Jannik Sinner +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 38.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Nishioka is looking to maintain momentum after a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 160-ranked Juncheng Shang in Friday's Round of 32.

Sinner defeated Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Nishioka has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Through 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, Nishioka has played 24.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.2% of them.

In the past 12 months, Sinner has competed in 68 total matches (across all court types), winning 57.6% of the games. He averages 23.3 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Sinner has averaged 22.2 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 57.5% of those games.

In the lone match between Nishioka and Sinner dating back to 2015, in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Round of 16, Sinner was victorious 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Sinner has won two versus Nishioka (66.7%), while Nishioka has captured one.

Sinner and Nishioka have squared off in 26 total games, with Sinner taking 16 and Nishioka claiming 10.

In their one match against each other, Nishioka and Sinner are averaging 26 games and three sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.