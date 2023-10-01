Aaron Judge vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Aaron Judge (.535 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .267 with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 88 walks.
- In 59.4% of his 106 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 28 games this year, he has homered (26.4%, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (17.0%).
- He has scored in 57 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.249
|AVG
|.286
|.376
|OBP
|.435
|.562
|SLG
|.665
|24
|XBH
|29
|17
|HR
|20
|37
|RBI
|38
|65/39
|K/BB
|65/49
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Greinke (1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- The 39-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
