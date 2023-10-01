In The Astana Open quarterfinals on Sunday, Adrian Mannarino takes on Jurij Rodionov.

Mannarino is getting -225 odds to win a spot in the femifinals against Rodionov (+170).

Adrian Mannarino vs. Jurij Rodionov Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Adrian Mannarino vs. Jurij Rodionov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 69.2% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Jurij Rodionov -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Adrian Mannarino vs. Jurij Rodionov Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 315-ranked Alibek Kachmazov 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 on Friday, Mannarino advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Friday, Rodionov clinched a victory against No. 27-ranked Sebastian Baez, winning 6-2, 6-4.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Mannarino has played an average of 24.8 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 25.7 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Rodionov is averaging 22.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 32 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.2% of those games.

Rodionov has averaged 21.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.7% of those games.

In the one match between Mannarino and Rodionov dating back to 2015, in the 2019 ATP Challenger Rennes, France Men Singles Round of 32, Rodionov was victorious 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

In three total sets against one another, Rodionov has clinched two, while Mannarino has secured one.

Rodionov and Mannarino have squared off in 29 total games, and Rodionov has won more often, capturing 16 of them.

Mannarino and Rodionov have faced off one time, averaging 29 games and three sets per match.

