Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Alexander Zverev (No. 10 ranking) will meet Nicolas Jarry (No. 23) in the quarterfinals of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.
Zverev has -250 odds to claim a spot in the femifinals versus Jarry (+190).
Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Alexander Zverev
|Nicolas Jarry
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+750
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|11.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|56
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44
Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights
- Zverev took down Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.
- Jarry reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 on Saturday.
- Zverev has played 26.0 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Zverev has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 28.5 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Jarry is averaging 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.3% of those games.
- Jarry has averaged 26.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Zverev and Jarry each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on June 23, 2023, with Zverev finishing on top 7-5, 6-3.
- Zverev and Jarry have matched up well, each clinching two of four sets against the other.
- Zverev has the edge in 43 total games against Jarry, taking 22 of them.
- In their two matches against each other, Zverev and Jarry are averaging 21.5 games and two sets.
