Alexander Zverev (No. 10 ranking) will meet Nicolas Jarry (No. 23) in the quarterfinals of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.

Zverev has -250 odds to claim a spot in the femifinals versus Jarry (+190).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Nicolas Jarry -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Zverev took down Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Jarry reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 on Saturday.

Zverev has played 26.0 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Zverev has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 28.5 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Jarry is averaging 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.3% of those games.

Jarry has averaged 26.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.4% of those games.

Zverev and Jarry each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on June 23, 2023, with Zverev finishing on top 7-5, 6-3.

Zverev and Jarry have matched up well, each clinching two of four sets against the other.

Zverev has the edge in 43 total games against Jarry, taking 22 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Zverev and Jarry are averaging 21.5 games and two sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.