In the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, No. 43-ranked Alycia Parks faces No. 22 Liudmila Samsonova.

In this Round of 64 match against Parks (+310), Samsonova is the favorite with -450 odds.

Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has an 81.8% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Liudmila Samsonova +310 Odds to Win Match -450 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 39.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.4

Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on September 19, 2023 (her last match), Parks was dropped by Ons Jabeur 2-6, 2-6.

In her most recent match on September 26, 2023, Samsonova was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Parks has played 22.7 games per match in her 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Parks has played 24.1 games per match and won 49.9% of them.

Samsonova has played 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 52.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Samsonova has played 35 matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Parks and Samsonova have not matched up on the court.

