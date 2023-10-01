On Sunday, Sofia Kenin (No. 31 in the world) meets Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

Sabalenka is getting -500 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Kenin (+333).

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 83.3% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Sofia Kenin -500 Odds to Win Match +333 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights

Sabalenka is coming off a loss to No. 6-ranked Coco Gauff, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, in the finals at the US Open.

Kenin is coming off a 5-7, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 111-ranked Caroline Dolehide in the semifinals at the Abierto Guadalajara.

Sabalenka has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match.

In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has played an average of 20.9 games.

In her 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Kenin is averaging 21.6 games per match while winning 53.3% of those games.

In 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kenin has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 53.8% of those games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Sabalenka and Kenin have split 1-1. Kenin claimed their last clash on May 11, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-2.

In five total sets against one another, Kenin has taken three, while Sabalenka has claimed two.

In 50 total games played against the other, Sabalenka and Kenin have each captured 25.

In two matches between Sabalenka and Kenin, they have played 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

