Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, Barbora Krejcikova (ranked No. 11) takes on Mirra Andreeva (No. 62).
Against the underdog Andreeva (+155), Krejcikova is the favorite (-200) to make it to the Round of 32.
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Mirra Andreeva
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|54.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.1
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Trends and Insights
- In her most recent match on September 16, 2023, Krejcikova secured the win 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 over Sofia Kenin in the finals of the San Diego Open.
- Andreeva advanced past Anna Kalinskaya 6-0, 3-1 on Saturday, reaching the Round of 64.
- Krejcikova has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.6 games per match.
- In her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, Krejcikova has played an average of 21.6 games.
- Andreeva has played 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.3 games per match and winning 57.1% of those games.
- Andreeva has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set in seven matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.0% of those games.
- In the lone match between Krejcikova and Andreeva dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Andreeva came out on top 6-3, 4-0.
- Andreeva and Krejcikova have squared off in two sets against on another, with Andreeva capturing two of them.
- Andreeva has taken down Krejcikova in 10 of 13 total games between them, good for a 76.9% win rate.
- In their one match against each other, Krejcikova and Andreeva are averaging 13.0 games and 2.0 sets.
