In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, Barbora Krejcikova (ranked No. 11) takes on Mirra Andreeva (No. 62).

Against the underdog Andreeva (+155), Krejcikova is the favorite (-200) to make it to the Round of 32.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 66.7% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Mirra Andreeva -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Mirra Andreeva Trends and Insights

In her most recent match on September 16, 2023, Krejcikova secured the win 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 over Sofia Kenin in the finals of the San Diego Open.

Andreeva advanced past Anna Kalinskaya 6-0, 3-1 on Saturday, reaching the Round of 64.

Krejcikova has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.6 games per match.

In her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, Krejcikova has played an average of 21.6 games.

Andreeva has played 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.3 games per match and winning 57.1% of those games.

Andreeva has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set in seven matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.0% of those games.

In the lone match between Krejcikova and Andreeva dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Andreeva came out on top 6-3, 4-0.

Andreeva and Krejcikova have squared off in two sets against on another, with Andreeva capturing two of them.

Andreeva has taken down Krejcikova in 10 of 13 total games between them, good for a 76.9% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Krejcikova and Andreeva are averaging 13.0 games and 2.0 sets.

