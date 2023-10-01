Bobby Dalbec vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Bobby Dalbec -- hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate
- Dalbec is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- This season, Dalbec has totaled at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Dalbec has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|13
|.154
|AVG
|.250
|.214
|OBP
|.314
|.154
|SLG
|.406
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 30th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
