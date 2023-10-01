On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2 in the world) takes on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

Alcaraz is getting -1200 odds to take home a win versus Musetti (+650).

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 92.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Lorenzo Musetti -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +130 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Alcaraz beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 6-3.

Musetti advanced past Karen Khachanov 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Through 73 matches over the past year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 24.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.8% of them.

Alcaraz has played 24.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Musetti has played 62 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.8% of the games. He averages 22.8 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

In 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, Musetti has averaged 22.8 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 52.5% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Alcaraz has two wins, while Musetti has one. In their last match on June 4, 2023, Alcaraz came out on top 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

In nine total sets against each other, Alcaraz has clinched six, while Musetti has secured three.

Alcaraz has the edge in 87 total games against Musetti, winning 48 of them.

Musetti and Alcaraz have played three times, and they have averaged 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

