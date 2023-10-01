The New York Liberty will be up against DeWanna Bonner when the Liberty (32-8) meet the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

In New York's most recent matchup, it knocked off Connecticut 92-81 on the road. Breanna Stewart (25 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 57.9 FG%) and Betnijah Laney (20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) led the way for the Liberty. Alyssa Thomas (23 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST, 64.7 FG%) and Tiffany Hayes (16 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) paced the Sun.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-225 to win)

Liberty (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+180 to win)

Sun (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ABC

Sun Season Stats

In 2023, the Sun are fourth in the WNBA offensively (82.7 points scored per game) and best defensively (79.0 points allowed).

With 33.6 rebounds per game and 33.9 rebounds allowed, Connecticut is eighth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively.

At 20.7 assists per game, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Connecticut is third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.4 per game). And it is best in forcing them (14.8 per game).

At 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc, the Sun are sixth and fourth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023 Connecticut is second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

At home the Sun average 85.1 points per game, 4.8 more than on the road (80.3). On defense they allow 80.0 points per game at home, 2.0 more than away (78.0).

Connecticut collects more rebounds per game at home (34.7) than on the road (32.6), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than away (34.9).

This season the Sun are collecting more assists at home (21.7 per game) than on the road (19.6).

This season Connecticut is committing more turnovers at home (12.5 per game) than away (12.4). But it is also forcing more at home (14.9) than away (14.8).

This year the Sun are sinking more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.9). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (34.8%).

Connecticut gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.6) than on the road (6.8), but allow a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (30.8%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sun have won five out of the 14 games, or 35.7%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Sun have entered six games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and are 1-5 in those contests.

Connecticut has covered the spread 24 times in 44 games.

Connecticut's ATS record as a 5.5-point underdog or more is 4-4.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Sun.

