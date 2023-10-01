Katerina Siniakova (No. 90) will face Daria Saville (No. 248) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Saville (+115), Siniakova is favored with -150 odds.

Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katerina Siniakova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Daria Saville Katerina Siniakova +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Daria Saville vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Saville was defeated 4-6, 1-6 against Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 (her most recent match).

Siniakova most recently played on September 28, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 and was taken down 1-6, 1-6 by No. 87-ranked Nadia Podoroska.

Saville has played 16 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Saville has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.8 games per match while winning 46.0% of games.

Siniakova has averaged 20.9 games per match through her 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.1% of the games.

On hard courts, Siniakova has played 26 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 11.0 games per set.

In the one match between Saville and Siniakova dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 32, Saville was victorious 6-0, 1-0.

In two sets between Saville and Siniakova, Saville has yet to lose one.

When squaring off against Siniakova, Saville has taken all seven games.

Siniakova and Saville have faced off one time, and they have averaged 7.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

