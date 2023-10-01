DJ LeMahieu vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Read More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (4.4%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|66
|.246
|AVG
|.240
|.345
|OBP
|.307
|.398
|SLG
|.384
|20
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/34
|K/BB
|59/25
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke (1-15) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 137 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
