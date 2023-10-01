In The Astana Open quarterfinals on Sunday, Dominic Thiem meets Sebastian Ofner.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Thiem is the favorite (-125) against Ofner (+100) .

Dominic Thiem vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Dominic Thiem vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 55.6% chance to win.

Dominic Thiem Sebastian Ofner -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +800 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Dominic Thiem vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Thiem eliminated No. 82-ranked Marcos Giron, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

Ofner will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 35-ranked Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Thiem has played 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.5% of them.

In his 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Thiem has played an average of 23.8 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Ofner has played 29 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.1% of those games.

Ofner has played six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set while winning 47.0% of games.

Thiem and Ofner have met two times dating back to 2015, and Thiem has a 2-0 advantage, including a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in their last matchup on April 4, 2023 at the Millennium Estoril Open.

Thiem has claimed four sets versus Ofner (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Ofner's two.

Thiem has the edge in 54 total games versus Ofner, taking 30 of them.

Thiem and Ofner have played two times, averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

