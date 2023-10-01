Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff against No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova.
In this Round of 64 match, Gauff is favored (-375) versus Alexandrova (+270) .
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Coco Gauff
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|40.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.8
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights
- In her most recent tournament, the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Alexandrova was beaten by No. 86-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 2-6, 5-7, in the quarterfinals.
- On September 9, 2023, Gauff won her last match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, over Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open.
- In her 57 matches over the past year across all court types, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.7 games.
- On hard courts, Alexandrova has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 52.1% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Gauff has played 64 total matches (across all court types), winning 58.3% of the games. She averages 19.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set.
- Through 46 matches on hard courts in the past year, Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 59.9% of those games.
- Alexandrova and Gauff each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on June 22, 2023, with Alexandrova coming out on a top 6-4, 6-0.
- Alexandrova and Gauff have played five total sets, with Alexandrova taking three of them and Gauff two.
- Alexandrova has the advantage in 50 total games against Gauff, taking 30 of them.
- In two head-to-head matches, Alexandrova and Gauff are averaging 25 games and 2.5 sets per match.
