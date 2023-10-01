In the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff against No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

In this Round of 64 match, Gauff is favored (-375) versus Alexandrova (+270) .

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 78.9% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Coco Gauff +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 40.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.8

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Alexandrova was beaten by No. 86-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 2-6, 5-7, in the quarterfinals.

On September 9, 2023, Gauff won her last match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, over Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open.

In her 57 matches over the past year across all court types, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.7 games.

On hard courts, Alexandrova has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 52.1% of games.

In the past 12 months, Gauff has played 64 total matches (across all court types), winning 58.3% of the games. She averages 19.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Through 46 matches on hard courts in the past year, Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 59.9% of those games.

Alexandrova and Gauff each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on June 22, 2023, with Alexandrova coming out on a top 6-4, 6-0.

Alexandrova and Gauff have played five total sets, with Alexandrova taking three of them and Gauff two.

Alexandrova has the advantage in 50 total games against Gauff, taking 30 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Alexandrova and Gauff are averaging 25 games and 2.5 sets per match.

