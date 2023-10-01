The New York Yankees, including Estevan Florial (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Estevan Florial At The Plate

Florial is batting .237 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

In 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), Florial has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Florial has driven in a run in seven games this season (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 12 .235 AVG .238 .300 OBP .333 .529 SLG .238 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 4/2 K/BB 15/4 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings