In the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko against No. 122 Eva Lys.

With -350 odds, Ostapenko is favored over Lys (+260) in this matchup.

Eva Lys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Eva Lys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 77.8% chance to win.

Eva Lys Jelena Ostapenko +260 Odds to Win Match -350 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Eva Lys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Lys beat Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-1.

Ostapenko is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 defeat to No. 53-ranked Sofia Kenin in the Round of 16 at the Abierto Guadalajara.

Lys has played 24 matches over the past year across all court types, and 18.1 games per match.

Lys has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 18.8 games per match.

In her 55 matches in the past year across all court types, Ostapenko is averaging 22.9 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.

Ostapenko has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Lys and Ostapenko have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

