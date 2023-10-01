Eva Lys vs. Jelena Ostapenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko against No. 122 Eva Lys.
With -350 odds, Ostapenko is favored over Lys (+260) in this matchup.
Eva Lys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Eva Lys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Eva Lys
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|43.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.2
Eva Lys vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Lys beat Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-1.
- Ostapenko is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 defeat to No. 53-ranked Sofia Kenin in the Round of 16 at the Abierto Guadalajara.
- Lys has played 24 matches over the past year across all court types, and 18.1 games per match.
- Lys has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 18.8 games per match.
- In her 55 matches in the past year across all court types, Ostapenko is averaging 22.9 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.
- Ostapenko has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.4% of those games.
- This is the first time that Lys and Ostapenko have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
