The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .191.

Stanton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 during his last games.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 54 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 23 games this season, he has hit a long ball (22.8%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (18.8%).

In 35.6% of his games this season (36 of 101), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .189 AVG .194 .267 OBP .282 .417 SLG .423 16 XBH 21 12 HR 12 29 RBI 31 54/18 K/BB 70/23 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings