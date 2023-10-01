Giancarlo Stanton vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .191.
- Stanton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 during his last games.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 54 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 23 games this season, he has hit a long ball (22.8%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (18.8%).
- In 35.6% of his games this season (36 of 101), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.189
|AVG
|.194
|.267
|OBP
|.282
|.417
|SLG
|.423
|16
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|31
|54/18
|K/BB
|70/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-15) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.