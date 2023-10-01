The New York Giants right now have the 23rd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +12500.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Giants are 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (16th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Giants' Super Bowl odds down from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the eighth-biggest change.

The Giants' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.

New York Betting Insights

New York hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Giants have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

While the Giants rank 24th in total defense with 361.7 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (253.3 yards per game).

The Giants rank second-worst in scoring offense (14.3 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (32.7 points per game allowed) this year.

Giants Impact Players

In three games, Daniel Jones has passed for 562 yards (187.3 per game), with two TDs and four INTs, and completing 64.9%.

Jones also has rushed for 107 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley has scored one touchdown and picked up 114 yards (57.0 per game).

Barkley also has nine catches for 41 yards and one score.

In the passing game, Darren Waller has scored zero times, hauling in 12 balls for 132 yards (44.0 per game).

In three games, Darius Slayton has nine catches for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and zero scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Giants' Micah McFadden has amassed 24 tackles and 5.0 TFL in his three games.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.