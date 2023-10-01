Gleyber Torres vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 163 hits and an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.3% of his games this year (112 of 157), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 24 games this year (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 46 games this season (29.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 71 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|75
|.273
|AVG
|.274
|.350
|OBP
|.343
|.478
|SLG
|.428
|29
|XBH
|26
|16
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|30
|51/36
|K/BB
|47/31
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-15) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 29 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.