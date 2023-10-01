Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 4 ranking) will face Grigor Dimitrov (No. 19) in the Round of 16 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.
With -130 odds, Rune is favored over Dimitrov (+100) for this match.
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Grigor Dimitrov
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|51.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.7
Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions
- Jannik Sinner vs Yoshihito Nishioka
- Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz
- Casper Ruud vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 15-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4 on Friday, Rune reached the Round of 16.
- Dimitrov made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 39-ranked Mackenzie McDonald 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Friday.
- Rune has played 72 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Rune has played 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.6% of them.
- In his 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Dimitrov is averaging 23.8 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of those games.
- Dimitrov is averaging 23.9 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Rune and Dimitrov have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 16. Rune won that bout 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.
- In four total sets against each other, Rune has clinched three, while Dimitrov has claimed one.
- Rune and Dimitrov have competed in 44 total games, and Rune has won more often, claiming 23 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Rune and Dimitrov are averaging 44.0 games and 4.0 sets.
