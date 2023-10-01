Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 4 ranking) will face Grigor Dimitrov (No. 19) in the Round of 16 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.

With -130 odds, Rune is favored over Dimitrov (+100) for this match.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 56.5% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Grigor Dimitrov -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 15-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4 on Friday, Rune reached the Round of 16.

Dimitrov made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 39-ranked Mackenzie McDonald 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Friday.

Rune has played 72 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Rune has played 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.6% of them.

In his 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Dimitrov is averaging 23.8 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of those games.

Dimitrov is averaging 23.9 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Rune and Dimitrov have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 16. Rune won that bout 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

In four total sets against each other, Rune has clinched three, while Dimitrov has claimed one.

Rune and Dimitrov have competed in 44 total games, and Rune has won more often, claiming 23 of them.

In their one match against each other, Rune and Dimitrov are averaging 44.0 games and 4.0 sets.

