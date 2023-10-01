Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 60 of 106 games this year (56.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (13.2%).
  • In 5.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.8% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season (29.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 54
.234 AVG .249
.285 OBP .323
.352 SLG .333
10 XBH 9
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
25/9 K/BB 44/19
6 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (1-15) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
