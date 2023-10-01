Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 60 of 106 games this year (56.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (13.2%).

In 5.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.8% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (29.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Other Yankees Players vs the Royals

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .234 AVG .249 .285 OBP .323 .352 SLG .333 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 25/9 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 8

