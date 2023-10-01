Jennifer Brady vs. Peyton Stearns: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 47-ranked Peyton Stearns against No. 258 Jennifer Brady.
In this Round of 64 matchup against Brady (+110), Stearns is favored to win with -140 odds.
Jennifer Brady vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Jennifer Brady vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 58.3% chance to win.
|Jennifer Brady
|Peyton Stearns
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-140
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|58.3%
|46.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.1
Jennifer Brady vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights
- Brady most recently competed on September 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-4, 3-6, 1-6 defeat by Caroline Wozniacki .
- Stearns eliminated Laura Pigossi 6-1, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Brady has played eight matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.3 games per match.
- Brady has played 24.3 games per match in her eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Stearns has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.
- Stearns has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.9 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 52.6% of games.
- This is the first time that Brady and Stearns have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
