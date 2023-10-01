In the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 47-ranked Peyton Stearns against No. 258 Jennifer Brady.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Brady (+110), Stearns is favored to win with -140 odds.

Jennifer Brady vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Jennifer Brady vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 58.3% chance to win.

Jennifer Brady Peyton Stearns +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

Jennifer Brady vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

Brady most recently competed on September 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-4, 3-6, 1-6 defeat by Caroline Wozniacki .

Stearns eliminated Laura Pigossi 6-1, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Brady has played eight matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.3 games per match.

Brady has played 24.3 games per match in her eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Stearns has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

Stearns has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.9 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 52.6% of games.

This is the first time that Brady and Stearns have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

