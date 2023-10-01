In the China Open Round of 32 on Sunday, No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula faces No. 40 Anna Blinkova.

With -1000 odds, Pegula is favored over Blinkova (+550) for this match.

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 90.9% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Anna Blinkova -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Jessica Pegula vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Pegula is coming off a loss to No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 5-7, 1-6, in the finals at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Blinkova advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 20-ranked Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-5 on Friday.

Pegula has played 67 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match.

Pegula has played 47 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.8 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Blinkova has played 56 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. She averages 21.4 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Blinkova has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

Pegula and Blinkova have met once dating back to 2015, in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 32. Pegula won that bout 6-2, 6-0.

In two sets between Pegula and Blinkova, Pegula has yet to drop one.

Pegula and Blinkova have matched up in 14 total games, with Pegula winning 12 and Blinkova securing two.

In one match between Pegula and Blinkova, they have played 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

