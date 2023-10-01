The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) will meet the New York Jets (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming game against Jets, review the column below, where we offer statistics to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Jets vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this year, the Jets have been losing after the first quarter in every contest.

The Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In all three games this season, the Jets have been outscored by their opponent in the second quarter.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in each game (three) this season.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 16 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up two points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game and have lost the third quarter in two games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in all three games this season.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging eight points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is giving up zero points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Jets have won that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in one game.

In three games this season, the Chiefs have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging two points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jets have taken the field for three games this season, and they have trailed after the first half in each contest, resulting in a 1-2 record.

The Chiefs have been leading after the first half in all three games this year, and they've gone 2-1 in those contests.

2nd Half

In terms of second-half scoring, the Jets have won the second half in two games, with a 1-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

The Chiefs have won the second half in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in the second half.

