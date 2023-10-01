On Sunday, October 1 at 8:20 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Chiefs will win -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Chiefs have the seventh-ranked defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with 390.3 yards per game. The Jets' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, posting 225 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th with 351.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Jets vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (+8.5) Under (41.5) Chiefs 19, Jets 18

Jets Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York has covered once in three games with a spread this year.

The Jets have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

New York games have gone over the point total once this year.

Games involving the Jets this year have averaged 39.5 points per game, a two-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Kansas City has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

So far this season, one Kansas City game has hit the over.

Chiefs games have had an average of 50.3 points this season, 8.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 26 13.3 30.5 15.5 17 9 New York 14 20.3 16 15.5 10 30

