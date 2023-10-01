At +15000, the New York Jets are No. 26 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 1.

Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Jets much lower (26th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

The Jets' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Jets winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

New York Betting Insights

New York has one win against the spread this season.

The Jets have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Jets have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, New York has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking worst with 225.0 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (351.3 yards allowed per game).

While the Jets' defense ranks 12th with 20.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking worst (14.0 points per game).

Jets Impact Players

In three games, Garrett Wilson has 12 catches for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs.

Zach Wilson has thrown for 467 yards (155.7 per game), completing 52.4%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Zach Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 43 yards.

In three games, Breece Hall has run for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and zero scores.

Allen Lazard has seven catches for 108 yards (36.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

Jordan Whitehead has compiled three picks to go with 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended in three games for the Jets.

Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.