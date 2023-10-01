How to Watch Jets vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New York Jets (1-2) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: NBC
Jets Insights
- This year the Jets put up just 0.7 more points per game (14) than the Chiefs allow (13.3).
- The Jets average 55.7 fewer yards per game (225) than the Chiefs give up per contest (280.7).
- New York rushes for 91.3 yards per game, 11.4 fewer than the 102.7 Kansas City allows per outing.
- This year the Jets have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).
Jets Home Performance
- The Jets score 16 points per game at home (two more than overall) and concede 15.5 at home (4.8 fewer than overall).
- The Jets pick up 230 yards per game at home (five more than overall) and concede 336 at home (15.3 fewer than overall).
- New York picks up 125 passing yards per game at home (8.7 fewer than overall), and gives up 209 at home (13 fewer than overall).
- The Jets pick up 105 rushing yards per game at home (13.7 more than overall), and allow 127 at home (2.3 fewer than overall).
- The Jets successfully convert more third downs at home (25.9%) than they do overall (21.6%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (40.6%) than overall (44%).
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/11/2023
|Buffalo
|W 22-16
|ABC/ESPN
|9/17/2023
|at Dallas
|L 30-10
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|New England
|L 15-10
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|NBC
|10/8/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
