Jets vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
According to sportsbooks, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the New York Jets (1-2). For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 42 points.
Before the Chiefs square off against the Jets, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. The Jets' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Chiefs.
Jets vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-9.5)
|42
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-9.5)
|42.5
|-460
|+360
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New York vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: NBC
Jets vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- New York has one win against the spread this year.
- New York has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.
- Kansas City is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have covered every time (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- In Kansas City's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
