According to sportsbooks, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the New York Jets (1-2). For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 42 points.

Before the Chiefs square off against the Jets, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. The Jets' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Chiefs.

Jets vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-9.5) 42 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-9.5) 42.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 4 Odds

New York vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

Jets vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

New York has one win against the spread this year.

New York has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.

Kansas City is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have covered every time (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

In Kansas City's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

