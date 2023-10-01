Jiri Lehecka will meet Hamad Medjedovic in The Astana Open quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1.

In this Quarterfinal match against Medjedovic (+190), Lehecka is the favorite with -250 odds.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Lehecka vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Hamad Medjedovic -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Jiri Lehecka vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights

Lehecka is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 7-6 victory over Egor Gerasimov in Friday's Round of 16.

Medjedovic advanced to the quarterfinals by beating No. 85-ranked Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Lehecka has played 58 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Lehecka has played 24.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 38 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Medjedovic is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 21 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.4% of those games.

In two matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Medjedovic has averaged 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 39.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Lehecka and Medjedovic have matched up in the last five years.

