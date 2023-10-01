Justin Turner vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .277 with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.7% of his 145 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 145), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 68 of 145 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|71
|.293
|AVG
|.260
|.347
|OBP
|.346
|.469
|SLG
|.445
|27
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|11
|47
|RBI
|49
|49/20
|K/BB
|59/31
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bradish (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 2.86 ERA in 166 2/3 innings pitched, with 163 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
