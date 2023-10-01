Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Caroline Garcia (No. 10) will face Kateryna Baindl (No. 88) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.
In this Round of 64 matchup, Garcia is favored (-400) versus Baindl (+280) .
Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Kateryna Baindl
|Caroline Garcia
|+280
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|26.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|40
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60
Kateryna Baindl vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights
- Baindl took down Yanina Wickmayer 6-3, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her most recent tournament), Garcia was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari, 2-6, 2-6.
- Baindl has played 22.2 games per match in her 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Baindl has played 22.5 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Garcia is averaging 23.2 games per match in her 63 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.
- In 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Garcia has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Baindl and Garcia have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
