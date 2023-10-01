Kendrick Bourne vs. the Cowboys' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Kendrick Bourne and the New England Patriots play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium, where they'll be up against Jayron Kearse and the Dallas Cowboys defense. For more stats and analysis on the Patriots receivers' matchup against the Cowboys' secondary, see below.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys
|25.9
|8.6
|34
|88
|5.97
Kendrick Bourne vs. Jayron Kearse Insights
Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense
- Kendrick Bourne's 139 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 14 catches on 25 targets with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, New England ranks 12th in the NFL with 707 passing yards (235.7 per game) and 23rd in passing yards per attempt (5.7).
- With just 52 points (17.3 per game), the Patriots are having trouble getting into the end zone this season.
- New England is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 41.7 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Patriots have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball seven times (fourth-fewest in league).
Jayron Kearse & the Cowboys' Defense
- Jayron Kearse has a team-high one interception to go along with 15 tackles and one pass defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Dallas is giving up the second-fewest yards in the NFL at 130.7 per game (392 total passing yards against).
- The Cowboys are conceding 12.7 points per game, the third-fewest in the league.
- Dallas' defense hasn't allowed a player to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Cowboys have given up a touchdown pass to two players this season.
Kendrick Bourne vs. Jayron Kearse Advanced Stats
|Kendrick Bourne
|Jayron Kearse
|Rec. Targets
|25
|5
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|14
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.9
|3
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|139
|15
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|46.3
|5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|51
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
