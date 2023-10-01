In the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, Lin Zhu (ranked No. 33) takes on Lesia Tsurenko (No. 50).

Against the underdog Tsurenko (+145), Zhu is favored (-190) to advance to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 65.5% chance to win.

Lesia Tsurenko Lin Zhu +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

Tsurenko came up short 1-6, 3-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 64 of the US Open (her last match).

In her most recent match in the finals of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, Zhu was defeated 3-6, 6-7 against Ashlyn Krueger.

Tsurenko has played 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 18.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Tsurenko has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.6 games per match while winning 57.1% of games.

Zhu has played 49 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 51.4% of those games.

Through 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, Zhu has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 52.0% of those games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Tsurenko and Zhu have split 1-1. Tsurenko took their last battle on March 8, 2023, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Tsurenko and Zhu have been equally matched, each claiming two of four sets against the other.

Tsurenko has the advantage in 39 total games versus Zhu, winning 20 of them.

Zhu and Tsurenko have squared off two times, and they have averaged 19.5 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.