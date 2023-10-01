The Connecticut Sun host the New York Liberty in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 4 on tap.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ABC

Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83 Sun 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 164.6

Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

New York is 20-23-0 against the spread this year.

This year, 25 of New York's 43 games have hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best team in the WNBA in points scored (89.2 per game) and fourth in points conceded (80.6).

New York is the second-best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (37.9) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33).

In 2023, the Liberty are seventh in the league in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

The Liberty are the best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

The Liberty are fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%).

In 2023, New York has taken 42.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.5% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 65.5% have been 2-pointers.

