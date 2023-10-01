The New York Liberty (32-8) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Last time out, the Liberty bested the Sun 92-81 on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Indefinitely Knee 2 1.5 0.2

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on her squad in both points (23) and rebounds (9.3) per contest, and also averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.5 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.6 blocked shots (third in the league).

Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 17 points, 5.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Courtney Vandersloot posts a team-high 8.1 assists per contest. She is also averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field.

Jonquel Jones averages 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 52.7% from the floor (fifth in WNBA).

Betnijah Laney is averaging 12.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -5.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.