Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
No. 117-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova will meet No. 51 Arantxa Rus in the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, October 1.
In this Round of 64 matchup versus Fruhvirtova (-110), Rus is favored with -120 odds.
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|Arantxa Rus
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|48.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.6
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on September 29, 2023 (her most recent match), Fruhvirtova lost to Diana Shnaider 4-6, 1-6.
- Rus is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 77-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova in the Round of 32 at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
- Fruhvirtova has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.
- On hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 28 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 47.3% of games.
- In the past year, Rus has competed in 28 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.8% of the games. She averages 21.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- Rus is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in nine matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Fruhvirtova and Rus have not matched up against each other since 2015.
