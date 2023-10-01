No. 117-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova will meet No. 51 Arantxa Rus in the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, October 1.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Fruhvirtova (-110), Rus is favored with -120 odds.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 54.5% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Arantxa Rus -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Arantxa Rus Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on September 29, 2023 (her most recent match), Fruhvirtova lost to Diana Shnaider 4-6, 1-6.

Rus is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 77-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova in the Round of 32 at the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Fruhvirtova has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 28 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 47.3% of games.

In the past year, Rus has competed in 28 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.8% of the games. She averages 21.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Rus is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in nine matches on hard courts in the past year.

Fruhvirtova and Rus have not matched up against each other since 2015.

