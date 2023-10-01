Katie Boulter (No. 54) will meet Magdalena Frech (No. 69) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.

Compared to the underdog Frech (+125), Boulter is the favorite (-160) to make it to the Round of 32.

Magdalena Frech vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Magdalena Frech vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 61.5% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Katie Boulter +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Magdalena Frech vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

In her most recent match at the China Open, Frech advanced past Claire Liu via walkover.

Boulter won 6-1, 6-1 versus Kamilla Rakhimova in the qualifying round on Friday.

In her 64 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Frech has played an average of 21.5 games.

Frech has played 42 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.5 games per match.

In the past year, Boulter has played 33 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.2% of the games. She averages 21.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

On hard courts, Boulter has played 21 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.4 games per set.

Frech and Boulter have not competed against each other since 2015.

