Magdalena Frech vs. Katie Boulter: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Katie Boulter (No. 54) will meet Magdalena Frech (No. 69) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.
Compared to the underdog Frech (+125), Boulter is the favorite (-160) to make it to the Round of 32.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Magdalena Frech vs. Katie Boulter Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Magdalena Frech vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Magdalena Frech
|Katie Boulter
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|46.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions
- Xiyu Wang vs Petra Kvitova
- Anhelina Kalinina vs Marketa Vondrousova
- Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Arantxa Rus vs Linda Fruhvirtova
- Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
Magdalena Frech vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights
- In her most recent match at the China Open, Frech advanced past Claire Liu via walkover.
- Boulter won 6-1, 6-1 versus Kamilla Rakhimova in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In her 64 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Frech has played an average of 21.5 games.
- Frech has played 42 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.5 games per match.
- In the past year, Boulter has played 33 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.2% of the games. She averages 21.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set.
- On hard courts, Boulter has played 21 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.4 games per set.
- Frech and Boulter have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.