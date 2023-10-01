No. 30-ranked Marie Bouzkova will take on No. 73 Yulia Putintseva in the China Open Round of 64 on Sunday, October 1.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Bouzkova is favored (-210) against Putintseva (+160) .

Marie Bouzkova vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Marie Bouzkova vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 67.7% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Yulia Putintseva -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Marie Bouzkova vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (her last match), Bouzkova was defeated by Ons Jabeur 7-5, 6-7, 3-6.

Putintseva reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 68-ranked Elina Avanesyan 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

In her 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Bouzkova has played an average of 21.1 games.

Bouzkova has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.6 games per match.

Putintseva has played 52 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

In 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, Putintseva has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Bouzkova and Putintseva have not competed against each other.

