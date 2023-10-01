Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Marketa Vondrousova (No. 8 ranking) will meet Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.
Vondrousova has -500 odds to bring home a victory against Kalinina (+340).
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has an 83.3% chance to win.
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Anhelina Kalinina
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+340
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.7%
|62
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, the US Open, Vondrousova was eliminated by No. 17-ranked Madison Keys, 1-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Kalinina was defeated 4-6, 3-6 versus Caroline Garcia.
- Through 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Vondrousova has played 20.3 games per match and won 58.7% of them.
- On hard courts, Vondrousova has played 28 matches over the past year, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 58.4% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Kalinina has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.9% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- In 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kalinina has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.2% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Vondrousova and Kalinina have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.