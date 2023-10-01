Marketa Vondrousova (No. 8 ranking) will meet Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1.

Vondrousova has -500 odds to bring home a victory against Kalinina (+340).

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has an 83.3% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Anhelina Kalinina -500 Odds to Win Match +340 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the US Open, Vondrousova was eliminated by No. 17-ranked Madison Keys, 1-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Kalinina was defeated 4-6, 3-6 versus Caroline Garcia.

Through 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Vondrousova has played 20.3 games per match and won 58.7% of them.

On hard courts, Vondrousova has played 28 matches over the past year, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 58.4% of games.

In the past 12 months, Kalinina has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.9% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kalinina has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Vondrousova and Kalinina have not matched up on the court.

