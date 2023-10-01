The New England Patriots (1-2) will look to upset the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Cowboys square off against the Patriots. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have led one time and have trailed two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

In three games this year, the Cowboys have been winning after the first quarter one time and have been behind two times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Patriots have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

In three games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in every game.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is giving up zero points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in one game, lost that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Patriots have led two times and have been behind one time.

The Cowboys have led after the first half in one game, have trailed after the first half in one game, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game this season (0-1 record in those games). They've lost the second half in two games (1-1).

The Cowboys have won the second half in two games this season, and they've lost the second half in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the second half.

