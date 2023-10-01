The New England Patriots' (1-2) injury report heading into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) currently has five players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 1 from AT&T Stadium.

The Patriots are coming off of a victory over the New York Jets by the score of 15-10.

The Cowboys head into this matchup after a 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in their most recent outing.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Peyton Hendershot TE Ankle Questionable Zack Martin OG Ankle Questionable Tyron Smith OT Knee Out Tyler Biadasz C Hamstring Questionable

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Cowboys or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots' defense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 270.3 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, they are generating 342.7 total yards per game, which ranks 13th.

With 17.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, giving up 19.7 points per contest.

The Patriots' pass defense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 177 passing yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 235.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 11th.

New England is compiling 107 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 93.3 rushing yards per game (ninth-ranked) on defense.

The Patriots have compiled two forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and committed four turnovers (15th in NFL) this season for a -2 turnover margin that ranks 20th in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)

Cowboys (-6.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-275), Patriots (+225)

Cowboys (-275), Patriots (+225) Total: 43.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.