Patriots vs. Cowboys Injury Report — Week 4
The New England Patriots' (1-2) injury report heading into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) currently has five players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 1 from AT&T Stadium.
The Patriots are coming off of a victory over the New York Jets by the score of 15-10.
The Cowboys head into this matchup after a 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in their most recent outing.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Peyton Hendershot
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Patriots vs. Cowboys Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
Patriots Season Insights
- The Patriots' defense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 270.3 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, they are generating 342.7 total yards per game, which ranks 13th.
- With 17.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, giving up 19.7 points per contest.
- The Patriots' pass defense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 177 passing yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 235.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 11th.
- New England is compiling 107 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 93.3 rushing yards per game (ninth-ranked) on defense.
- The Patriots have compiled two forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and committed four turnovers (15th in NFL) this season for a -2 turnover margin that ranks 20th in the NFL.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-275), Patriots (+225)
- Total: 43.5 points
