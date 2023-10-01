The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) host the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Patriots Insights

The Patriots score 17.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the Cowboys give up (12.7).

The Patriots rack up 80.7 more yards per game (342.7) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (262).

New England rushes for 107 yards per game, 24.3 fewer than the 131.3 Dallas allows per contest.

This year the Patriots have four turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (7).

Patriots Away Performance

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia L 25-20 CBS 9/17/2023 Miami L 24-17 NBC 9/24/2023 at New York W 15-10 CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans - CBS 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 10/22/2023 Buffalo - CBS

