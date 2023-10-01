Patriots vs. Cowboys Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Tony Pollard will lead the Dallas Cowboys into their game against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
Looking to place a bet on player props in this matchup between the Cowboys and the Patriots? Check out player props for the best performers.
Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds
- Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +340
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Gesicki
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|DeVante Parker
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Kendrick Bourne
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|-
|Hunter Henry
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Mac Jones
|216.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|-
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|229.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
