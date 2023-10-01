Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
On Sunday, Xiyu Wang (No. 58 in the world) meets Petra Kvitova (No. 14) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.
Against the underdog Wang (+135), Kvitova is the favorite (-175) to advance to the Round of 32.
Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Petra Kvitova
|Xiyu Wang
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|54
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46
Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions
- Elena Rybakina vs Qinwen Zheng
- Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
- Katerina Siniakova vs Daria Saville
- Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Anhelina Kalinina vs Marketa Vondrousova
Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on September 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Kvitova was dropped by Diana Shnaider 1-6, 6-4, 3-6.
- Wang last played on September 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 6-7, 4-6 by No. 87-ranked Nadia Podoroska.
- Kvitova has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.
- On hard courts, Kvitova has played 34 matches over the past year, totaling 21.6 games per match while winning 53.4% of games.
- Wang is averaging 23.0 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.5% of those games.
- On hard courts, Wang has played 32 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- Kvitova and Wang have not competed against each other since 2015.
