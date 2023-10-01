On Sunday, Xiyu Wang (No. 58 in the world) meets Petra Kvitova (No. 14) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

Against the underdog Wang (+135), Kvitova is the favorite (-175) to advance to the Round of 32.

Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Xiyu Wang -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Sunday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Petra Kvitova vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on September 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Kvitova was dropped by Diana Shnaider 1-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Wang last played on September 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 6-7, 4-6 by No. 87-ranked Nadia Podoroska.

Kvitova has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Kvitova has played 34 matches over the past year, totaling 21.6 games per match while winning 53.4% of games.

Wang is averaging 23.0 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Wang has played 32 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Kvitova and Wang have not competed against each other since 2015.

