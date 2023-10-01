On Sunday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 23 in the world) faces Elena Rybakina (No. 5) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

With -150 odds, Rybakina is the favorite against Zheng (+115) in this matchup.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 60.0% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Elena Rybakina +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

Zheng was defeated 1-6, 4-6 against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the US Open (her most recent match).

Rybakina last played on September 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 4-6 by No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea.

Zheng has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Zheng has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.2 games per match while winning 56.0% of games.

Rybakina has played 59 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 56.3% of those games.

Rybakina is averaging 22.7 games per match and 10.2 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Zheng and Rybakina have met once dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 32. Rybakina claimed victory in that match 7-6, 7-5.

Rybakina and Zheng have played two sets, and Rybakina has emerged with the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Rybakina has the upper hand in 25 total games against Zheng, taking 14 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Zheng and Rybakina are averaging 25 games and two sets per match.

