Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
On Sunday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 23 in the world) faces Elena Rybakina (No. 5) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.
With -150 odds, Rybakina is the favorite against Zheng (+115) in this matchup.
Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Qinwen Zheng
|Elena Rybakina
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|47.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.3
Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights
- Zheng was defeated 1-6, 4-6 against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the US Open (her most recent match).
- Rybakina last played on September 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 4-6 by No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea.
- Zheng has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match.
- On hard courts, Zheng has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.2 games per match while winning 56.0% of games.
- Rybakina has played 59 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 56.3% of those games.
- Rybakina is averaging 22.7 games per match and 10.2 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Zheng and Rybakina have met once dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 32. Rybakina claimed victory in that match 7-6, 7-5.
- Rybakina and Zheng have played two sets, and Rybakina has emerged with the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.
- Rybakina has the upper hand in 25 total games against Zheng, taking 14 of them.
- In one head-to-head match, Zheng and Rybakina are averaging 25 games and two sets per match.
