When the Boston Red Sox (77-84) go head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (101-60) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The favored Orioles have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +150. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (12-7, 2.86 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-10, 5.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Red Sox and Orioles game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (+150), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Justin Turner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 56, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 19-5 (winning 79.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 45.2%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Trevor Story 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+360) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.