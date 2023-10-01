Oddsmakers have listed player props for Adley Rutschman, Rafael Devers and others when the Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Devers Stats

Devers has 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 99 RBI (156 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.349/.499 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has recorded 154 hits with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.347/.458 on the year.

Turner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Sep. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has collected 162 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 91 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .277/.373/.436 so far this season.

Rutschman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0

Gunnar Henderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Henderson Stats

Gunnar Henderson has recorded 143 hits with 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.325/.492 so far this season.

Henderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

