Rafael Devers will try to collect his 100th RBI (he has 99) when the Boston Red Sox (77-84) take on the Baltimore Orioles (101-60) at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday.

The Orioles will call on Kyle Bradish (12-7) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (5-10).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (12-7, 2.86 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (5-10, 5.31 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.31 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.

Houck has four quality starts this season.

Houck is trying to collect his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Tanner Houck vs. Orioles

He will match up with an Orioles offense that is batting .255 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .423 (10th in the league) with 183 total home runs (17th in MLB action).

Houck has thrown 15 1/3 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on 20 hits while striking out 12 against the Orioles this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

The Orioles will send Bradish (12-7) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 2.86, a 3.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.050.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.

Kyle Bradish vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .426 (eighth in the league) with 182 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in 8 1/3 innings.

