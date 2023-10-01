On Sunday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 55 in the world) takes on Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

In the Round of 64, Swiatek is favored over Sorribes Tormo, with -1400 odds compared to the underdog's +700.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, October 1

Sunday, October 1 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 93.3% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Iga Swiatek +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +333 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

Sorribes Tormo lost 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 versus Xinyu Wang in the Round of 64 of the US Open (her last match).

Swiatek most recently played on September 28, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova.

Sorribes Tormo has played 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 19.2 games per match.

In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past year, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 21.2 games.

Swiatek has played 79 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 18.7 games per match and winning 64.0% of those games.

Swiatek is averaging 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 49 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the only match between Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Swiatek came out on top 6-2, 6-0.

Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo have competed in two sets, and Swiatek has emerged with the upper hand, coming out on top in all of them.

Swiatek has won 12 games (85.7% win rate) against Sorribes Tormo, who has secured two games.

In their one match against each other, Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek are averaging 14 games and two sets.

