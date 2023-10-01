Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
On Sunday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 55 in the world) takes on Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.
In the Round of 64, Swiatek is favored over Sorribes Tormo, with -1400 odds compared to the underdog's +700.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 93.3% chance to win.
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Iga Swiatek
|+700
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+333
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|23.1%
|36.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
- Katerina Siniakova vs Daria Saville
- Lin Zhu vs Lesia Tsurenko
- Katie Boulter vs Magdalena Frech
- Sofia Kenin vs Aryna Sabalenka
- Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights
- Sorribes Tormo lost 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 versus Xinyu Wang in the Round of 64 of the US Open (her last match).
- Swiatek most recently played on September 28, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova.
- Sorribes Tormo has played 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 19.2 games per match.
- In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past year, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 21.2 games.
- Swiatek has played 79 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 18.7 games per match and winning 64.0% of those games.
- Swiatek is averaging 18.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 49 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- In the only match between Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 64, Swiatek came out on top 6-2, 6-0.
- Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo have competed in two sets, and Swiatek has emerged with the upper hand, coming out on top in all of them.
- Swiatek has won 12 games (85.7% win rate) against Sorribes Tormo, who has secured two games.
- In their one match against each other, Sorribes Tormo and Swiatek are averaging 14 games and two sets.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.